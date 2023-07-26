Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,079,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

