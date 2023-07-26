Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
NYSE PEAK opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,079,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.