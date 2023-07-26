HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.4 %

HSTM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 16,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,870. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

In other HealthStream news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in HealthStream by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

