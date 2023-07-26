HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $180.60

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.60 and last traded at $180.29, with a volume of 301375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.22.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.