Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. 539,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.