Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $77.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HXL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. 1,234,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,828. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,788,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

