HI Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $491,250.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,199.17 or 1.00023181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00202656 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $491,268.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

