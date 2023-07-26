HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Buys £13,400 in Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Frances Davies bought 10,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,181.69).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of HICL remained flat at GBX 132.40 ($1.70) during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,785,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,477. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 119.70 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.60.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Stories

