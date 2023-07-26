HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $13.90. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 231,655 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 6,571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,999,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,044,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, VP Keith E. Forbes acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 6,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $68,999,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,044,306. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275 over the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 150.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

