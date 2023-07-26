Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.69-3.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,343. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 476,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 51,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

