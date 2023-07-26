Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 93,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

