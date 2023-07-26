Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

HHC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,586. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 666 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,569,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,072,627.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,991 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

