HSBC Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $72.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by HSBC from $81.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.74.

NTR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. 1,877,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

