Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.25 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $314.39. The stock had a trading volume of 457,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average is $267.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $203.93 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

