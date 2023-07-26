Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY23 guidance at $3.75-$4.25 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HURN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. 8,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,652. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

