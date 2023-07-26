Ian Goodkind Sells 2,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99.

On Thursday, June 1st, Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20.

Jamf Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 167,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.