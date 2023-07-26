ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.63-$12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.63-12.91 EPS.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $253.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

