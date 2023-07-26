IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48. IDEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

IDEX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.98. 670,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.76. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $193.64 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

