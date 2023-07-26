Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 908,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,218. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.