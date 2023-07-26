Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

