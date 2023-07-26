Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 285 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $440.42. 264,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.13. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.