Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,342. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

