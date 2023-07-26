Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,683 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 723.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 4,847,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,418. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

