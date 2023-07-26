Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.