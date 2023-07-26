Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $150.55. 1,378,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

