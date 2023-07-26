Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,928 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 6,001,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,232. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

