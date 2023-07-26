Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $274.38. The stock had a trading volume of 232,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,451. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average of $318.84.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.10.
Insider Activity at MarketAxess
In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
