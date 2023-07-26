Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,698,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after acquiring an additional 547,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.25. The company had a trading volume of 807,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,574. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

