Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273,548 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

