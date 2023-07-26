Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

