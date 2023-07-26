Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

BBY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

