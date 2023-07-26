Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,523. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

