Ieq Capital LLC Invests $417,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 186,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,246. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

