Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in APA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 5,387,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,514. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

