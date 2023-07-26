Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,808 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 46.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 27,895,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,881,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

