Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. 14,923,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,113,832. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

