Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 60.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 87.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $225,276,000,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TTE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,779. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

