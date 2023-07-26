Ieq Capital LLC Sells 231 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,857. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.95. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

