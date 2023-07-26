Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,448,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 2,583,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.