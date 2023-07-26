Ieq Capital LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BXP traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.