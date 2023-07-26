Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,313 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 92,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 430,987 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 354,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

