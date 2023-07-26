Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $22.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 189,759 shares traded.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant
In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,854 shares of company stock valued at $171,376 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant
Immunovant Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immunovant
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.