Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $22.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 189,759 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,854 shares of company stock valued at $171,376 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant Trading Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

