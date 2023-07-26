Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.11 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.61. 821,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,894. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. Impinj has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 156,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $8,500,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

