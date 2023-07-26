Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,206. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.