Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,206. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00.
Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.