Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of IBTX traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. 412,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $2,436,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

