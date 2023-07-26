InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect InMode to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY23 guidance at $2.58 to $2.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 384,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.09. InMode has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $46.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on INMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

