Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $18,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,156,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,247,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,332.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

PRT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 71,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,788. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 110.55% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

