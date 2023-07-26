Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $6,092,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $305,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.87. 305,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,947. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.97, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

