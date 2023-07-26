Integra LifeSciences (IART) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IART stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,129,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

