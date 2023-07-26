Intel (INTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.04) EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.04–$0.04 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.