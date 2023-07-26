International Paper (IP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Paper Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

